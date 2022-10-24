Council Bluffs police investigating after one person dies in early Sunday crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Council Bluffs police are investigating after one person died in a crash early Sunday.

Authorities were dispatched to the 50-mile marker of I-29 NB for a vehicle fire. According to a press release, a caller advised "a vehicle is on fire on the side of the interstate and I am not sure if anybody is in the vehicle."

Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, which were later extinguished by the fire department.

The vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway, according to police. The vehicle then split apart.

One person was found deceased in the front half of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the accident should call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division at 712-890-5169.

