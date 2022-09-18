Watch Now
Council Bluffs Police investigating crash that left a 9-year-old boy injured

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police are investigating a crash between a 9-year-old bicyclist and a car.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Harrison St. and East Kanesville Blvd for a reported crash.

The investigation shows a 9-year-old boy on a bicycle was traveling northbound on Harrison St., crossing East Kanesville.

A vehicle traveling westbound on East Kanesville was unable to see the boy and struck him, according to police.

The boy was transported to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The CBPD Traffic Unit is investigating this crash which is still under investigation.

