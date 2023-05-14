Council Bluffs Police investigating crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Here's what we know from police:

On Sunday morning at approximately 06:27 a.m., Council Bluffs Emergency Crews responded to the area of Harry Langdon and Highway 92 for a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle had left the roadway and the driver was reported to be pinned inside.

The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that an initial investigation shows a Red Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Walbash Ave and Harry Langdon, crossing Highway 92, losing control, going off the roadway and striking a power pole guide wire.

The Focus came to rest approximately 500 feet from the intersection in the 3300 block of Harry Langdon.

Speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are believed to be major contributing factors in this crash.

The roadway was shut down for approximately two and half hours while the scene was investigated and the power pole was fixed by Mid America Energy.

The crash is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Special Operations Traffic Unit (712) 328-4948.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time until the family has been notified.

