Council Bluffs Police investigating early Tuesday morning shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening injury.

Here's what we know according to police:

At approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called for a disturbance, possibly involving a gun being fired in the 500 block of South 7th Street.

Police found that 31-year-old Justin Juhl was shot, one time in the leg, during the disturbance.

He was taken, by a citizen’s vehicle, to a Council Bluffs hospital for treatment prior to officers getting to the scene. His injury is not life-threatening.

Detectives and CSI staff are currently working the scene and are interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact detectives at 712‐328‐4728 or can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 712‐328‐STOP (7867).

