Council Bluffs Police investigating suspicious death after body found in Missouri River; victim identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Missouri River on Friday.

Friday afternoon, the Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a call from a boater traveling north on the Missouri River who saw a dead body floating.

First responders arrived on the scene and were able to locate and bring the body to shore.

Forensic personnel identified the man, 30-year-old Anthony Anderson of Council Bluffs, using fingerprints.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765 or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

