COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police are searching for two missing elderly adults.

Police are looking for Peggy Garst and Danny Garst, who both have dementia and other health issues and will require medication.

Police offered a vehicle description of a gray 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Iowa plate MAZ783.

