COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police are asking for help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman.

Ilene Gowen is described to be 5 feet and 4 inches tall with green eyes.

Gowan was reported missing on Tuesday and stays "in the Council Bluffs area".

Contact police at 712-890-5400 option 3 or call 712-328-5737 option 1 for dispatch if you see her.

