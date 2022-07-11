Watch Now
Council Bluffs police looking for missing 68-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Robert “Bob” Shamblen
Council Bluffs Police Department
Robert “Bob” Shamblen
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is seeking help in locating 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen.

Shamblen was reported missing on Monday by his wife according to police. Shamblen is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, grey balding hair, eyeglasses and is a white male.

He may be wearing a white shirt and jeans.

