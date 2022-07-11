COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is seeking help in locating 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen.

Shamblen was reported missing on Monday by his wife according to police. Shamblen is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, grey balding hair, eyeglasses and is a white male.

He may be wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Search for Robert “Bob” Shamblen continues



Council Bluffs, Ia - Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police Department Able-1 are continuing to search all possible areas near Madison Ave for Robert Shamblen. pic.twitter.com/exGdeeXfMv — Council Bluffs Scanner (@CBScanner) July 11, 2022

Information regarding missing person Robert Shamblen. pic.twitter.com/5ZgwBwx8CC — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) July 11, 2022

