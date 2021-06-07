Council Bluffs police looking for stolen Lewis Central band equipment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for a stolen truck and trailer full of band equipment belonging to Lewis Central students.

On June 2nd, police got a call in regards to a stolen 7x16 trailer stolen from the north side of the Mid-America Center.

The trailer contained thousands of dollars worth of band equipment belonging to Lewis Central students.

"We were able to locate the trailer leaving the area, it was being pulled by an early 2000s Chevy pick-up truck. We found that the pick-up had been reported stolen out of Bellevue, Nebraska," Sgt. Ted Roberts with Council Bluffs Police said.

It was a stolen black 2004 Silverado with the words "Crow Lawn Care." Roberts said the vehicle and trailer haven't been located yet.

"I would assume this is a very random incident. The suspect came to the north side, sees the trailer sitting there, that they were able to back into and hook up to and leave the area," Roberts said.

The theft happened during graduation for Lewis Central students.

"It was a really nice ceremony. When it was over with, the trailer was loaded with equipment that would come back to school," superintendent Eric Knost said. "Some equipment would transfer with students. The others would transfer with the trailer. We had permission from the Mid-America Center to pick the trailer up, I think, the next day."

Somewhere between graduation and pick-up, the trailer was stolen. For Knost, it's hard not to take this personally.

"To have somebody say, 'I'll just steal it today,' it's just frustrating. It's disheartening. It does hit on a soft spot for me as a former band director," Knost said.

If you have any information on the truck, trailer, or suspects, please call 712-890-5134.