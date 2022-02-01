Watch
Council Bluffs Police searching for driver involved in early Tuesday hit and run

Posted at 7:51 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 08:51:09-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in an early Tuesday hit and run.

At 2:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to North 7th St and West Washington Ave for a car versus pedestrian accident.

Officers made contact with the victim who was laying in the middle of the intersection. The victim had a severe head injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Council Bluffs Police Special Operations Unit at 712-328-4948.

