Council Bluffs Police searching for man involved in alleged stabbing

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A 55-year-old Council Bluffs man is wanted for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the hand.

Here's what we know from police:

According to CBPD, on May 10 around 11:11 p.m., Jeff Edward Smith assaulted his girlfriend.

His girlfriend stated he allegedly held her against her will in their bedroom, stabbed her in the hand with a knife, choked her, and threatened to kill her.

Smith fled the scene before officers arrived, said police.

Warrants are being applied against Smith for willful injury, kidnapping 1st, harassment 1st and domestic abuse assault - strangulation with bodily injury.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the offender please contact Pottawattamie County Dispatch at 712-328-5737.

