Council Bluffs police searching for missing 33-year-old man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for help locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Nicholas Erisman was last seen around noon on Thursday. He was wearing a red, white and black ice fishing jacket.

Erisman was also wearing a red and white helmet, brown overalls and boots.

He left his residence riding his red ATV and was believed to be going to the area of Lake Manawa.

Anyone who has seen Erisman after noon on Thursday or may know his whereabouts is asked to contact Council Bluffs police at 712-328-4761 or Pottawattamie County Disptach at 712-328-5737.

