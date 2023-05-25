Watch Now
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing 51-year-old woman

Posted at 2:41 PM, May 25, 2023
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 51-year-old woman.

Dianna McCulloch Larson was reported missing on Wednesday. She was last seen on Sunday by a co-worker.

Larson is approximately five feet and six inches tall with brown hair and fair skin.

Contact CBPD at 712-328-4728 if you have any information.

