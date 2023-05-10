Watch Now
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing man

Posted at 12:48 PM, May 10, 2023
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a missing man.

On May 7th, the Council Bluffs Police Department received a report that Clint A. Brown had gone missing from his residence in Council Bluffs.

He was last seen driving a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Town & County Mini Van with Iowa License Plate IZG-974, said police.

The family is very concerned about Mr. Brown’s safety.

If you have had any contact or know of a possible location please call 911 or make contact with the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728, thank you.

