Council Bluffs Police searching for missing man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a missing man.
On May 7th, the Council Bluffs Police Department received a report that Clint A. Brown had gone missing from his residence in Council Bluffs.
He was last seen driving a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Town & County Mini Van with Iowa License Plate IZG-974, said police.
The family is very concerned about Mr. Brown’s safety.
If you have had any contact or know of a possible location please call 911 or make contact with the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728, thank you.
