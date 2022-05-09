Council Bluffs Police searching for missing man with dementia who wandered away from Horseshoe Casino

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is searching for a missing man with dementia who wandered away from Horseshoe Casino early Monday.

According to his family, 66-year-old Mark Aken of Omaha left the Council Bluffs casino around 5:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who comes into contact with Aken is asked to call 712-328-5737 to report his location.

