Council Bluffs prepares for winter storm; hills on east end always a challenge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The winter storm has been on the City of Council Bluffs public works' radar for a week. They were hard at work pre-treating the roads Wednesday morning.

Now they have 20 trucks out clearing the roads.

Specifically, emergency routes in the city, which are monitored until the end of the snow then focus shifts to residential areas.

Because of the snow emergency, CB residents are not allowed to park on these marked emergency routes. Even for those who aren't on the emergency routes, the city advises getting cards off the streets.

"If people would take that extra minute to just get their cars off the streets and give us 48 hours to get evening plowed — it would make a tremendous difference in how clean things are and how quickly we can get through them,” said Curt Whittington, street and sewer supervisor of Council Bluffs.

The west end and east end get an equal amount of trucks and treatment. Although, the east end provides more of a challenge due to the hills, requiring the use of graders.

