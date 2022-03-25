Council Bluffs psychotherapist stresses 'spring cleaning' your mental health amid global crises

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There's a lot of suffering in the world, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. But with spring comes renewal and rebirth.

"Spring is our natural cycle, or season of renewal and re-growth, and we see the leaves on the tree turning green and the grass growing. So it's a nice time we can open our homes, air out our windows, open our minds," Deb Tuttle, a psychotherapist at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, said.

Tuttle wants to stress the importance of "spring cleaning" for both your home and mind.

"A lot of people have allowed their mental health and their physical health to be ignored, and so again, it's really important that we address those issues as they happen. So they don't become really chronic and much more difficult to deal with," Tuttle said.

De-cluttering your environment, going for walks and reveling in nature are all important for self-care.

"Doing some of those activities is really helpful, with spring being here and the weather getting nicer, getting outside, going for walks, re-engaging in nature, spending some time there, learning how to be mindful and meditate," Tuttle said.

It's understandable that "sunnier" days are ahead but change won't happen overnight, and true progress comes in small steps. Tuttle believes all are key to finding light in the darkness.

"If it's a matter of opening your front door and letting some fresh air in or texting that friend that you haven't spoken to in six months and you want to reconnect, just those small steps will help improve feelings of hopelessness and finding hope in the small moments of everyday," Tuttle said.

If you need care beyond the support of friends and family, please call (402) 717-HOPE (4673).

