Council Bluffs Public Library brings Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to community

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Getting more books into kids' hands, that's the point of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and it's being brought to Council Bluffs.

Every month, families will get a story that's age-appropriate in hopes of supporting early literacy.

"Literacy is really that gateway to everything else, and we know that and studies have shown that. This is just one way for us to continue to support that in our community," Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith said.

At the Council Bluffs Public Library, the Downtown Kiwanis of Council Bluffs brought $1,500 to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in the community.

"It's not a lot, but it's the seed money for them to start to have kids sign up for it and send it into Dolly Parton to get it started," George Smith, President of Downtown Kiwanis, said.

More than 700 kids have signed up with their families already.

"This is the first time we're bringing it to Council Bluffs and our community, so that's really something very special," said Krupicka-Smith.

Krupicka-Smith believes this partnership will help kids cultivate a love of words — it's the mission first started by international songstress Parton, who is also known to children as "The Book Lady."

"We've already had a wonderful response and we haven't even gone into our full launch yet, we're just starting," Krupicka-Smith said.

For a link to sign up, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.