Council Bluffs Public School teacher charged with felony sexual abuse in eastern Iowa

A Council Bluffs teacher is accused of a felony sex crime in eastern Iowa.

42-year-old Alexander T. Dighton is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse out of Deleware County, which stems from a 2019 incident.

Council Bluffs Public Schools sent an email to parents and KMTV Thursday, stating Dighton is out on leave. The district emphasized the charges are unrelated to the school.

Dighton posted $10,000 for bail on Wednesday.

Court documents do not give much detail, but say that Dighton performed a sex act against a Cedar Rapids woman in June of 2019 in the city of Dundee, Iowa.

The complaint said the state has physical evidence, admissions and statements as well as text messages that implicate Dighton.

He’s listed as a department chair at Abraham Lincoln High School on the school website. Dighton's LinkedIn page said he has been a special education teacher in the district since 2009.

