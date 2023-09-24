Council Bluffs residents celebrate Railroad Days

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Railroad history, culture, and heritage was celebrated through Council Bluffs' historic landmarks.

There was a trolley that took participants to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, RailsWest Railroad Museum, Historic General Dodge House, and the Historic 100 Block of West Broadway. An additional bus took participants to the Golden Spike Monument.

The Golden Spike Monument was constructed in 1939 for the premiere of "Union Pacific."

It also marks the completion of the first transcontinental railroad.

Abraham Lincoln dedicated Council Bluffs to be the eastern terminus for the Union Pacific railroad.

While people have had the chance to visit many rail museums throughout the metro, organizers said they want everyone to recognize the rich railway history Council Bluffs still has.

"I think it's important to understand how communities grow and change," said Patricia LaBounty, curator for the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. "And how our communities culturally changed over time due to things that were happening here. Also, a lot of people don't understand that Abraham Lincoln visited council bluffs. We still have a lot of things happen here."

The Union Pacific Museum will showcase a special exhibit exploring law and order on railroads until next year.

