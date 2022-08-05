Council Bluffs residents gather for the 8th Annual Community Wellness Bash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs residents turned out on Thursday for the 8th Annual Community Wellness Bash.

It's held in partnership with the farmers market and this year it featured dozens of community organizations.

Anyone attending could get fruits and vegetables using market bucks and there was even a concert by "String Sprouts".

All of the organizations and resources represented are centered around wellness. This includes physical and mental health.

Organizers say the community's realizing the importance of wellness now more than ever.

"We've always known that keeping ourselves healthy and well is best for us and best for the community. But we've learned a lot from COVID and the recent pandemic (about) how important it is to take care of ourselves in all different aspects of life," Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc.

She also says the event highlights resources to help people do just that.

