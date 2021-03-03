Council Bluffs residents to see increase in solid waste collection costs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) - Solid waste collection costs will soon increase in Council Bluffs.

As of April 1, the new solid waste rate will be $20 per month, an increase of $2 per month. Billing occurs quarterly.

The last solid waste collection adjustments happened in 2008 and 2014. The increase was approved by the city council earlier this year.

The city’s solid waste services include weekly curbside garbage and recycling collection as well as weekly yard waste collection from April 1 – November 30.

Residents on city solid waste services can also schedule two bulky waste pick-ups and two appliance pick-ups annually at no charge. Additionally, Christmas tree curbside recycling takes place in January. All of the curbside services equate to a total of 140 potential collections per year. At a monthly rate of $20, the cost for each collection is approximately $1.70.

Residents on City of Council Bluffs solid waste services can also recycle paper, cardboard, cans, scrap metal, and household hazardous materials for free at the Council Bluffs Recycling Center and the drop-off recycling containers in Council Bluffs.

Other recyclables accepted for a fee at the Recycling Center include construction debris, electronics, concrete, appliances, trees, tires, and yard waste. New fees for these items will go into effect April 1 and will be posted on cbrecycles.com.

