Council Bluffs teacher charged, suspected of falsifying notes that threatened school violence

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department, a Council Bluffs Public School District employee turned herself into the Pottawattamie jail after being charged with three counts of threats of terrorism.

Katrina Phelan, 37, of Council Bluffs is being charged with the three Class D felonies following an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found inside Abraham Lincoln High School. The notes made reference to committing gun violence on school property. Each of the notes were reportedly either found in Phelan’s classroom or found by Phelan herself in various locations within the school, say police.

While the investigation was taking place, the school district worked with the Council Bluffs Police Department to increase the security presence inside the building.

CBPD said, "When interviewed, Phelan admitted to writing the notes. It was determined that she had no intentions or means of carrying out these threats. In at least one of the notes, Phelan, posing as an unnamed student, wrote that she was tired of being made fun of."

