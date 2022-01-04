Watch
Council Bluffs trash and recycling services delayed by one day

FILE PHOTO
After major snowfall on Monday, the city of Omaha is asking residents to be patient and allow FCC Environmental Services additional time to provide waste collection.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 04, 2022
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A City of Council Bluffs spokesperson announced Tuesday that Waste Connections trash and recycling services will be delayed by one day this week as they work to get caught up after last week's weather.

Crews are running Monday's collection routes Tuesday.

Remaining routes will be delayed by a day, leaving Friday's routes to be collected on Saturday.

