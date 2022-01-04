Council Bluffs trash and recycling services delayed by one day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A City of Council Bluffs spokesperson announced Tuesday that Waste Connections trash and recycling services will be delayed by one day this week as they work to get caught up after last week's weather.

Crews are running Monday's collection routes Tuesday.

Remaining routes will be delayed by a day, leaving Friday's routes to be collected on Saturday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.