Council Bluffs volunteer highlights importance of nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — When Howard Jackson found New Visions Homeless Services, he discovered more than just a place of rest.

"I’d come down from Fargo ... and was gonna stop for a night and ended up here," he said

Jackson found a community of people like him and a way for him to give back. He is now a volunteer at the shelter helping others in need while enriching his own life.

"I help out with the Toys For Tots Drive. This’ll be my second year doing that," he said. "(I) keep an eye on things, help new people coming in know the rules."

The nonprofit addresses the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness and/or hunger by providing beds, clean clothes and warm meals. New Visions also addresses long-term needs by providing housing.

CEO Brandy Wallar said in this time of high inflation, more people are relying on nonprofits for assistance.

"What we’re finding out is a lot of the paychecks aren’t stretching throughout the month," Wallar said. "They do need community resources to come in and help them stabilize so that they can get their basic needs met."

Jackson sees the positive impact of New Visions not just as a person in need but also as a volunteer.

"You feel better about yourself about your circumstances," he said. "It gives you a little bit of hope."

Hope is something Wallar said encourages more people to donate to causes that directly impact their communities.

"Tough times don’t last forever, tough people do," she said. "There are individuals that really want to see this community succeed."

Share Omaha and the newly formed Share Iowa help local nonprofits in the metro area get connected to resources. Google predicts $3.2 billion to be raised for Giving Tuesday this year.

