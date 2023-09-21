Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off on Saturday at IWCC

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Alzheimer's disease is impacting millions of Americans, whether you are fighting it yourself or are a family member or caregiver for someone who is.

That's why KMTV is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer's.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson will be the emcee for the event. It hits home for him too.

He had two grandfathers who suffered from the disease and watched other family members battle with the difficulty of being daily caregivers.

This year's walk has moved to Iowa Western Community College where the campus is fully buying in.

"A lot of employees, staff, faculty, knowing that everybody has a family member or friend impacted by the Alzheimer's diagnosis — yeah we love it. Anything that can contribute or partner with the community the campus is all about," said Rhonda Casson,coordinator IWCC Health Programs & Continuing Education.

Casson first met Jessica Duncan when Duncan gave Alzheimer's demonstrations to CNA students.

Duncan is in her first year as the Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter Walk Manager.

She says the CB walk had never raised more than $50,000, but this year has already raised more than $81,000. And they're expecting nearly double the number of attendees compared to last year.

"Really there's everything for every age group. If you have someone with dementia who is safe to come out and mingle around, bring them. This is like the largest support group if you want to think about it that way," said Duncan.

The event will start Saturday at 10 a.m. outside Dodge Hall. The walk starts at 10:15 a.m. Folks can register in person starting at 9 a.m.

Duncan mentioned everything at the event and she wasn't kidding — dance teams, vendors and food trucks will all be there. There will also be face painting and even a pet zone.

If it rains, the event will move inside the health center.

For more information or to donate, click here.

