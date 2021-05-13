Councilmember Ben Gray congratulates Juanita Johnson

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Councilmember Ben Gray held a news conference Thursday morning congratulating challenger Juanita Johnson on her win.

She will take over the District 2 seat on Omaha City Council.

Johnson finished 810 votes ahead of Gray, whose term ends June 6. Gray was elected in 2009, representing District 2 for twelve years.

He said he’s happy with the work he’s done but doesn’t plan to stop serving the people of Omaha.

“The one thing you all need to know is that I'm not stopping my work in the community. You all are going to see me, first of all. So don't think that because I'm not an elected official anymore and don’t think that because I'm not in television anymore that you’re not going to see me,” said Gray. “You’re going to see me as much as you have, maybe even a little bit more. But I don't intend to forget about this community, I don't intend to stop work in this community, I'll just have to do it at a different level.”

Gray thanked his staff, colleagues and district two for support throughout his four terms in office.

He plans to spend more time with family and friends and is unsure what his next step will be in his career.

