Counting Continues: Status of the remaining ballots in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Election Commission is working to count nearly 15,000 remaining ballots, with certification on November 21.



There are 6,765 early ballots still to be counted.

If you voted provisionally, because you forgot an ID, you have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to bring your ID to the election commission.

Tuesday at 5 p.m. is also the deadline for signature confirmation for early ballots -- you will be notified if your signature did not match.

The Election Commission will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

When all the ballots are counted, Brian Kruse, the Douglas County Election Commissioner expects to hit the projected 73% turnout.

"We had a big turnout for early voting both by mail and in-person and then there were lines first thing on election morning,” Kruse said.

But there are still votes to be counted.

Including, 6,765 early ballots.

Those were all received between noon on Monday and 8 p.m. on election night.

There are also 2,600 resolution ballots. Those are ballots that the machine had trouble reading.

Kruse says there are a variety of reasons but based on state statute and regulations. Two people from different parties will fill out a new ballot to get the vote counted.

"This is done in our office, supervised by our permanent staff, under cameras,” Kruse said.

There are also 5,560 provisional ballots from Election Day and in-person early voting.

About half of what's left will be counted on Friday -- with results expected around 4 or 5 p.m.

"The vast majority of what we are counting tomorrow is early voting, so 6,765 early voting ballots, approximately 1,000 early voting resolution," Kruse said.

"We will be open this Saturday morning as a convenience to voters from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.," Kruse said.

But they will be closed on Monday for Veteran’s Day.

All provisional ballots will be counted on November 18 along with the rest of the resolution ballots.

The county will certify the election on November 21.

The election commission is monitoring a few races for possible recounts. Including Nebraska Legislature District 13, Millard Public Schools board #3 and #4 and Elkhorn Public Schools board #3 and #4.

Those would happen on December 4, but, there are still a lot of votes to be counted.

