Country artist Jon Pardi to make stop at Baxter Arena in October

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jon Pardi with special guests Midland, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax will visit Omaha on Oct. 20, 2023 for Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 21 and additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com or JonPardi.com. Fans can purchase VIP Packages for the tour, which may include: premium tickets, a backstage tour, a group photo backstage, an invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIPLounge, a limited edition gift item, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Citi is the official card of the 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fans can also take part in the Jon Pardi Fan Club Presale by joining Pardi’s email list by today at 11 p.m. ET to receive the presale code in their inbox on Tuesday morning.

