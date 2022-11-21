Country artist Kenny Chesney to perform in Lincoln next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Country artist Kenny Chesney will make a stop in Lincoln during his upcoming tour next year with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

It's part of Chesney's I Go Back tour, which stops at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13, 2023.

Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. on this website.

See a full list of tour dates below.

Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour :

March 25 — State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

March 30 — Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

April 1 — Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

April 6 — Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8 — Wilkes-Barre Township, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 12 — Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 14 — Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater

April 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga*

April 25 — Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 27 — Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 29 — Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 — Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The Mark

May 6 — Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 9 — Grand Forks, ND The Alerus Center

May 11 — Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 13 — Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 18 — Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 20 — Evansville, IN Ford Center

May 25 — Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

May 27 — Orange Beach, AL The Wharf

July 22 — Des Moines, IA Hy-Vee Indy Race*

*previously announced

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.