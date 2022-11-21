Country artist Kenny Chesney to perform in Lincoln next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Country artist Kenny Chesney will make a stop in Lincoln during his upcoming tour next year with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.
It's part of Chesney's I Go Back tour, which stops at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13, 2023.
Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. on this website.
See a full list of tour dates below.
Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour:
March 25 — State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
March 30 — Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
April 1 — Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
April 6 — Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 8 — Wilkes-Barre Township, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
April 12 — Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 14 — Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater
April 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga*
April 25 — Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
April 27 — Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 29 — Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
May 4 — Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The Mark
May 6 — Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
May 9 — Grand Forks, ND The Alerus Center
May 11 — Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 13 — Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 18 — Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
May 20 — Evansville, IN Ford Center
May 25 — Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
May 27 — Orange Beach, AL The Wharf
July 22 — Des Moines, IA Hy-Vee Indy Race*
*previously announced
