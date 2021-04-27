Couple killed, baby survives crash in southwestern Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Nebraska say a Sidney couple has died in a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer that left their one-year-old baby hospitalized.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the crash happened Friday in Cheyenne County when a small sport utility vehicle driven by 51-year-old Brian Lee Johnson ran a stop sign at a rural intersection and hit a trailer being pulled by a semi. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Johnson and his wife, 24-year-old Catherine Noquera Johnson, died in the crash.

First responders had to use equipment to remove the couple's baby from the wreckage. The baby was first taken to a Sidney hospital, then flown to Children's Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. Her medical conditional was not released.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.