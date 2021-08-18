COVID-19 outbreaks at two Douglas County summer camps; masks optional for at least one camp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), investigations into COVID-19 outbreaks at two summer camps are currently in the works. Forty-nine of those have been linked to a day camp for first through fifth-graders where masks were optional and “most did not wear facemasks.”

At the camp for first through fifth-graders, the DCHD said at least nine of those cases have been confirmed as delta variant and genomic sequencing and epidemiological case investigation data suggest high levels of transmission occurred.

At another camp for sixth through 12th-grade students, the department has confirmed 20 cases connected to it. Three of those cases were confirmed as being the delta variants.

The department said the outbreaks show spread among children is occurring in the community and asks people to encourage children to be safe and wear a mask as they go back to school — especially those who are unable to be vaccinated.

DCHD epidemiologists are currently investigating the outbreak among summer camp attendees, staff and household members.

The department also provided a daily case update.

It said an additional 162 positive tests have been confirmed in the county since yesterday which brings the community’s total to 75,893 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported so that total stands at 743.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 259 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 78% rate with 72 beds available. There were 148 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 49 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Two pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Seventeen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.