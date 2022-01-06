COVID Risk Dial moves to red; City of Lincoln introduces changes and precautions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the City of Lincoln rolled out comprehensive COVID-19 precautions that encompass a wide spate of city services and locations in response to the COVID Risk Dial's movement to the red zone. All changes are effective immediately.

The Risk Dial represents the risk of the virus's transmission, and the red position indicates a severe risk of spread. The immediate changes include cancellations but also less drastic measures including social distancing and face coverings, and an expansion of Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department vaccination clinics beginning on Saturday.

Lincoln has five Aging Partners facilities and is requiring that all visitors and patrons of Aging Partners wear a face-covering unless actively eating, and that staff and volunteers must wear KN95 rated masks. Eating and recreational activities will continue with social distancing, but group meetings and social gatherings will either be postponed or conducted online. Lincoln has five Aging Partners facilities and three more in rural Lancaster County.

