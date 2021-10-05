COVID vaccine shots increasing but it's likely due to booster shots, says Huse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said we are seeing a spike in COVID vaccinations, but it's probably not because more people are getting vaccinated. She said the increase is likely coming from people getting booster shots.

Over the last week, the county saw daily vaccinations reach some of the highest levels since June.

Data shows nearly 70% of people who are eligible for the vaccine in Douglas County are vaccinated.

When asked about reaching herd immunity, Huse said we still have a long way to go.

"It's really difficult to get there if it's going to mutate and continuously impact that immunity, so it's kind of a moving target that we're trying to hit in terms of herd immunity,” said Huse. “I still think we have a really long way to go before we can start thinking about any type of herd immunity."

Douglas County began giving Pfizer booster shots per CDC guidance last week.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.