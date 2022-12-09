Authorities identify Papillion man killed in Lancaster County early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Papillion man was killed in an early Friday morning crash according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Here's what we know from police:

At around 5:20 a.m. the sheriff's office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Highway 77 and Agnew Road.

Police said a black 2002 Dodge Ram driven by 24-year-old John R. Free was northbound on Highway 77, just south of Agnew Road when the vehicle lost control due to icy conditions.

The vehicle slid sideways north through the intersection at Agnew Rd and into the median where the vehicle rolled several times.

Free was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries due to blunt force trauma.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

