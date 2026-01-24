'Craziest, most absurd thing': Bacon criticizes Trump's approach to NATO allies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The president is back from Davos, but but not backing off criticism of NATO.

In a Fox News interview he seemed to discount the effort of allies who joined U.S. forces to fight in Afghanistan following 9/11.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon criticized President Donald Trump's approach to NATO allies, saying his words have damaged the 77-year-old alliance.

"He belittles our closest friends and it's caused damage," Bacon said.

Trump has consistently expressed a desire to take over the Danish territory of Greenland, with Danish and other European countries rejecting the idea. The U.S. already has a military base on Greenland.

When asked if Trump is being a good commander-in-chief, Bacon responded, "Not on this area. I've been very critical."

Bacon said that even if threats of military force are only a negotiating tactic, that's not how we should deal with allies.

"When you're threatening military force against a NATO ally it is the craziest, most absurd thing I think I've heard from a commander-in-chief in recent history, right?" Bacon said.

Bacon also said he voted in favor of the War Powers Resolution, which would have required the president to seek congressional approval before pursuing further military action in Venezuela, but it fell short in a tie vote.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

