Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott diagnosed with COVID-19; will miss Saturday's game
Frank Franklin II/AP
Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott is apologizing for remarks made to student-athletes and staff in after a loss on Feb. 27.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:42:39-05
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a post on his Twitter account, Creighton University Men's Basketball head coach Greg McDermott will miss Saturday's game against DePaul University due to COVID-19.
The game is still scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.