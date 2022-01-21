Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott diagnosed with COVID-19; will miss Saturday's game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a post on his Twitter account, Creighton University Men's Basketball head coach Greg McDermott will miss Saturday's game against DePaul University due to COVID-19.

The game is still scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

