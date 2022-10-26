Creighton drops Ye song from basketball after antisemitic remarks

It's hard to encapsulate all of Ye's controversial moments over the last month, but a since-deleted Instagram post on October 7 began the series of events that has seen him banned from several major social media platforms.

The post showed a text conversation between Ye and fellow rapper Sean "P-Diddy" Combs.

In the text, Ye accuses Combs of only reaching out under the direction of "Jewish people" in an attempt to influence or threaten Ye.

Just two days later, West posted on Twitter claiming he would go "Defcon 3 on Jewish people," and claimed his statement was not anti-semitic because "Black people are actually Jew also."

After that post, Kanye's anti-semitic antics began to snowball.

Kanye was recorded making antisemitic comments in multiple interviews and when asked, he said he did not regret his words.

Now, he's feeling the consequences of his remarks.

The rapper has been dropped by his talent agency, a studio producing his documentary and several other sponsors.

But before Tuesday, Ye still had one major sponsor — one that the artist publicly dared to drop him.

"I could literally say antisemitic s*** and Adidas can't drop me. I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me," said Ye in one interview.

Adidas called Ye's bluff though and announced Tuesday morning they would be ending their partnership with West.

Local organizations are distancing themselves from West as well.

On Tuesday, Creighton University announced it would end its usage of Ye's song "Power" before basketball games.

"Creighton continuously reviews matters to ensure a respectful campus environment and a positive fan experience. We will not be playing Kanye West's songs at our athletic events," a spokesperson for Creighton said.

