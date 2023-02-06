Creighton Federal Credit Union experiencing increase in fraudulent transactions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton Federal Credit Union says on its website that the company is responding to a high number of fraudulent transactions by temporarily limiting the number of online transactions its customers can make.

Here is the credit union's online statement:

"Creighton Federal is experiencing a very high number of fraudulent online debit card transactions. To protect our members and limit or stop this fraud, only one online debit card purchase will be allowed per day for a short period of time. In-person debit card purchases at retailers, or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed. If you need to do more than one online purchase per day, please call 402-341-2121 and request an exception. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

