Creighton medical students go through rite of passage as pandemic continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, Creighton's biggest white coat ceremony, a rite of passage for learning doctors, was held.

​Two-hundred-and-thirty students at the university’s Omaha and new Phoenix campuses received their white coats.

The ceremony symbolizes the beginning of their career as first-year medical students.

Dr. Michael Kavan applauded the students for starting medical school during a pandemic. He said they've already had a tough year getting their community service in and completing interviews.

“It’s pretty impressive that these students are making this commitment to care for patients and I think doing it in a way that’s in accordance to our values,” he said.

Creighton University is on track to be the largest catholic health professions educator in the nation by 2024 with the addition of its Phoenix campus.

