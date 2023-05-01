Creighton Prep among many offering summer camps for kids across Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Are you thinking about what to get your kids into once the school year ends?

Now's the time summer camps across the metro are filling up. Omaha has many different options.

Staff at Creighton Prep spoke about their offerings. Creighton is an all-boys school, but many of the summer camps are co-ed. Their goal is to try to get as many kids exposed to learning all through the year as possible.

“Our soccer camp can get up to 200-300 for the two weeks that they have there,” said Camp Director T.J. Fyfe. “Our zoology camps have two sessions, they stay about 30 each,”

About 1,500 kids are expected to attend camp at Prep this summer. Fyfe also talks about which camps attract the most students.

“One of our more popular camps is our robotics camp,” he said. “We have the junior high age students work with our robots and 3D printers and produce some really cool results.”

You can find out more information on Creighton's offerings on its website.

