Creighton Prep changing its tuition to help families with lower incomes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton Prep is changing its tuition model to help families with lower incomes. The updated model now includes both the family's income and a guaranteed maximum yearly tuition.

Therefore, a family with an income up to $50,000 would be looking at a maximum tuition of $3,500 or less.

Creighton Prep’s principal says this modification is also impactful for its curriculum.

"The hope here is that by making sure that tuition is not an obstacle to applying and to being accepted to, and coming to, Creighton Prep, that we would be able to take advantage of having a more diverse array of families, and students consider Creighton Prep and make this a richer cultural environment."

The income-based tuition will go into effect during the next school year. Tuition adjustment applications for current students are due on March 15.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.