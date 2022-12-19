Creighton Prep students give back to the community through Operation Others

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tis the season of helping others — and on Saturday — volunteers at Creighton Preparatory School came together to deliver food to Omaha residents. Operation Others is a nonprofit organization led by students at eight Omaha area Catholic high schools.

Over the last several months, students worked to collect donations. Ultimately, they loaded bags of groceries into cars and made deliveries helping over 1200 families and individuals this weekend.

"It's important to me because it's great to give back to the community around us and help those who need it and give the extra time I have and give back," said Jacob Pietro, a junior at Creighton Prep.

The grocery bags were filled with items like turkey, canned goods, fruits, veggies, bread and even a holiday card, overall helping 5,630 children and adults in the Omaha metro.

