Creighton Prep unveils new track

Creighton Prep held their grand opening of their new track Sunday.

The new installment features an 8-lane track and a multi-purpose infield that will be used for other sports like football and soccer. The new field also includes a press box and lights for evening events. The new bleachers can hold up to 1,000 people for their events.

The school received a 3 million dollar grant through Nebraska's shovel-ready program to support athletic improvements on the campus. The grant matched privately pledged donations. They hope that this investment will create opportunities to welcome neighbors from all over Omaha.

