Creighton Prep unveils new track

Creighton prep holds their grand opening for their new track
Kelsey Mannix
Creighton Prep held their grand opening of their new track Sunday.
The new installment features an 8-lane track and a multi-purpose infield that will be used for other sports like football and soccer. The new field also includes a press box and lights for evening events. The new bleachers can hold up to 1,000 people for their events.

The school received a 3 million dollar grant through Nebraska's shovel-ready program to support athletic improvements on the campus. The grant matched privately pledged donations. They hope that this investment will create opportunities to welcome neighbors from all over Omaha.

