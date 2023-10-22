Creighton University and Omaha Fire Department program graduates first class of paramedics

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Family, friends, graduates filled Creighton University's auditorium.

"Your attendance provides additional inspiration and encouragement for our graduates as they continue to serve and save lives, now in multiple capacities," Dr. Mary Kunes-Connell, interim co-dean of the College of Nursing at Creighton University said.

Eleven brand new paramedics graduated from the inaugural Creighton University and Omaha Fire Department paramedicine partnership.

These first responders will serve in many capacities. The partnership aims to educate firefighters/EMTs to become paramedics.

Trevor Brown was one of the 11 looking to add another life saving skill to his resume.

"I've been on the fire department for sixteen years," Brown said. "I felt like my career was getting a little stagnant. I felt like I needed a new challenge. Being a paramedic was just the next practical step."

The certificate program lasts 11 months and is directed by Ryan Batenhorst, who trains future paramedicine leaders.

"It's who I am," Batenhorst said on stage. "I'm a paramedic first and an educator second. The transition is difficult to being an educator after because you miss that patient interaction."

It's people like Brown, who has been on the front lines for decades. Now he has another way to help and serve his community.

"I think every day we show up to work and spend a shift on the squad... we're not going to take just one thing, but a multitude of things on that shift," he said.

With the inaugural class graduated, Creighton and OFD said they plan to have one cohort a year.

