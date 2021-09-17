Creighton University Breaks Ground on new residence hall for first-year students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The staff at Creighton University are hoping the groundbreaking of their $37 million project will show how much the university cares about its students.

"I think they can expect a residence hall that we don't have on this campus," said Lucas Novotny, Senior Director of Housing and Auxiliary Services at Creighton University.

"As our university continues to grow I think this will be a really great addition to house another 400 freshmen that are coming in, which is great because our numbers are just increasing as the years go," said Sunny Washington, President of Inter-residence Hall Government.

Students have been giving their input on what amenities they rank the highest, which played a role in the design of the new residence hall.

"Walking into a really vibrant community," said Novotny. "It's going to be a community center like none other. There is going to be spaces for study, places for meeting. There is going to be wellness spaces, there is going to be interfaith prayer spaces, Muslim prayer rooms. That's why we had so many students here because they are represented in this hall, so I hope that they see themselves and their activities in this hall."

"It is absolutely amazing that Creighton is taking into consideration what the students want and how they want to live because it truly makes such an impact on their freshmen year and their university experience as a whole," said Washington.

With student input in mind, the staff hopes that the suite design will help improve students' mental health as they will be given options for personal quiet time and community involvement.

"The suite-style accommodation is that nice middle ground where students can retreat and provide personal reflection, but also you can be involved in a community of 400 people," said Novotny.

"Today is about creating a living experience for them parallel to the state-of-the-art learning facilities, and outstanding faculty that make a Creighton educational experience exceptional," said Mardell Wilson, Provost at Creighton University.

Students will be able to unpack and call this residence hall home in the fall of 2023.