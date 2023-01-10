Creighton University professor sees similarities between Brazilian riots and Jan. 6 riot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scenes of Brazilians clad in the imagery of their national symbols might hit home for many Americans seeing parallels between these riots and the Jan. 6 attack.

We spoke to a professor of political science and international relations at Creighton University to learn more about what's unfolding.

"Bolsonaro was known as the 'Trump of the Tropics.' He really kind of fashioned himself in a similar mold. He was bombastic and divisive, and he had been indicating prior to the election that he anticipated that there would be irregularities if he lost,” said Erika Moreno, professor and chair of political science and international relations at Creighton University.

Lies about the 2020 election stoked much of the anger that boiled over during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

