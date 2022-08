OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Creighton University raised its new skybridge.

It connects the C.L. Werner Center for Health Sciences Education to the Criss complex.

The C.L. Werner Center is expected to open next fall, bringing together medical, nursing, physical therapy, behavioral health and other students to train with and learn from each other.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.