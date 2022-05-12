Creighton University students donate furniture to those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's that time of year when college students either graduate or move out of the dorms for summer break. Now, some are turning it into a time to help others.

A group of Creighton students are donating gently used furniture they no longer need.

That includes desks and couches and enough other items to fill a truck for the Furniture Project.

"There's always a need and so through the generosity and the hard work of people here at Creighton, they have donated enough to impact hundreds of families, so we're incredibly grateful for that," said Drew Gerken, founder of the Furniture Project.

The Furniture Project helps refugee families, children in foster care, and people who are impacted by fires and other disasters.

