Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Creighton Volleyball team visits Children's Hospital

Children's patients and families received a special visit to Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon. The Creighton Volleyball team joined in on some fun.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 11:46:18-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Children's patients and families received a special visit to Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Creighton Volleyball team joined in on some fun and helped with a game of live volleyball-themed trivia broadcast to hospital rooms, played games and joined in on craft activities.

They also signed autographs and posed for photos with patients and families.

“It's such a small sacrifice to us, but it just means the world to them,” said Creighton Volleyball player, Kiara Reindhardt.

The events with families and patients also took place at the Children's Glow Auditorium.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018