Creighton Volleyball team visits Children's Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Children's patients and families received a special visit to Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Creighton Volleyball team joined in on some fun and helped with a game of live volleyball-themed trivia broadcast to hospital rooms, played games and joined in on craft activities.

They also signed autographs and posed for photos with patients and families.

“It's such a small sacrifice to us, but it just means the world to them,” said Creighton Volleyball player, Kiara Reindhardt.

The events with families and patients also took place at the Children's Glow Auditorium.

